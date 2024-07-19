Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024) review: A promising glimpse of the Snapdragon-powered future

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X CPU, promising a revolution in laptop performance and efficiency, has finally arrived in the Asus Vivobook S 15. But does this ARM-based challenger truly live up to the hype?

Let's be frank: the hype surrounding Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot+ has stolen some thunder from the Snapdragon X. But for those eager to experience the AI-infused future of Windows, the Snapdragon X is currently the only ticket to ride, as Microsoft has initially limited Copilot+ compatibility to these ARM-based chips.

The Vivobook S 15: A Familiar Design with a New Heart

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is a familiar face, having existed in various Intel-powered iterations for years. This 2024 model, however, packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E7810 CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch non-touch display is sharp and bright, complemented by a robust Harman Kardon sound system. A spacious keyboard with a numeric keypad and customisable LED backlighting adds to the appeal, though the silver keys make the backlighting difficult to see.

Performance: A Mixed Bag

While Qualcomm initially boasted about the Snapdragon X's performance doubling that of competing CPUs, the reality is more nuanced. On general performance tests like Geekbench, the CPU is indeed a dazzler. About 15 percent faster than most Intel Core Ultra 7-based machines. However, the integrated graphics performance lags behind Intel's offerings, Across the board, I saw frame rates and processing time lagging by at least 10 to 20 percent against those same Core Ultra 7 machines.

Compatibility remains a concern, with some apps crashing or refusing to run on the ARM architecture. While Microsoft's Prism translation layer helps bridge the gap, it's not a foolproof solution.

Battery Life Champion

Where the Vivobook S 15 truly shines is battery life. I scored over 13 hours of YouTube playback at full brightness, which handily trounced most of the current competition. This exceptional longevity, coupled with its impressive ability to stay cool and silent, makes it a compelling choice for those seeking all-day productivity.

Copilot+ Features: A Promising Start

The AI-powered features of Copilot+ performed admirably, with Windows Studio Effects delivering impressive webcam enhancements and the Cocreator feature in Microsoft Paint showing potential, though a touchscreen would enhance its usability. Live Captions, while accurate for slower speech, struggled to keep up with rapid dialogue.

Verdict: Cautious Optimism

The Asus Vivobook S 15 with Snapdragon X offers a tantalising glimpse into the future of ARM-powered laptops. Its impressive battery life and performance in general computing tasks are undeniable strengths. However, the lacklustre graphics performance, compatibility issues, and the early stage of Copilot+ development temper my enthusiasm.

Variant