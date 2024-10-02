Asus Zenbook S14 OLED review: Intel Lunar Lake shines in efficiency and integrated graphics

The Asus Zenbook S14 OLED, powered by Intel's latest Lunar Lake platform, arrives as a compelling contender in the thin-and-light laptop category. While marketed as a productivity powerhouse, its impressive battery life and surprisingly capable integrated graphics make it a versatile option for various tasks, including casual gaming.

Performance: Prioritising Efficiency and Single-Core Prowess

The Zenbook S14 features a mid-tier Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, offering exceptional single-core performance ideal for everyday tasks and demanding applications. However, its multicore performance lags behind some competitors, reflecting Intel's focus on prioritising efficiency and power management with the Lunar Lake platform.

Integrated Graphics: A New Standard for iGPU Performance

The integrated Intel Arc 140V GPU, based on Intel's Xe2 architecture, sets a new benchmark for integrated graphics performance. The Zenbook S14 excelled in both synthetic GPU benchmarks and real-world gaming tests, demonstrating its ability to handle demanding graphics workloads and even casual gaming, exceeding expectations for a 28W chip.

Battery Life: An All-Day Champion

Intel's commitment to efficiency with Lunar Lake is evident in the Zenbook S14's exceptional battery life. In our video playback test, the laptop lasted an impressive 15 hours, surpassing previous benchmarks set by Qualcomm Snapdragon and AMD Ryzen AI-powered laptops. This all-day battery life makes the Zenbook S14 ideal for users who require extended unplugged usage.

Display and Sound: Vibrant Visuals and Clear Audio

The 14-inch 3K OLED touch-enabled display is a highlight of the Zenbook S14. Its vibrant colours, sharp details, and high colour accuracy create an immersive visual experience. The quad-speaker system, certified by Harman Kardon, delivers clear and well-balanced audio, surprising for such a slim and compact laptop.

Design and Build: Elegance Meets Durability

The Zenbook S14 exudes elegance and quality with its sleek design and durable "Ceraluminum" finish. This innovative material, a blend of aluminium and ceramic, provides a smooth matte texture that resists fingerprints. The lightweight (1.2 kg) and slim (1.1 cm) profile make it exceptionally portable.

Thermal Management: Keeping Cool Under Pressure

ASUS's effective thermal management system, featuring dual fans and a vapour chamber, keeps the Zenbook S14 running cool and quiet even under heavy workloads. The laptop maintains its 28W TDP without throttling, demonstrating Intel's advancements in power efficiency.

Conclusion

The Asus Zenbook S14 OLED strikes an impressive balance between performance, efficiency, and design. Its exceptional battery life, vibrant display, and surprisingly powerful integrated graphics make it a compelling choice for users seeking a premium ultraportable laptop. While its multicore performance might not be the best in its class, its strengths lie in its efficiency, portability, and versatility for everyday tasks, content creation, and even casual gaming.