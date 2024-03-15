Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launched globally: Check specifications, pricing, other details

Asus has recently introduced the Zenfone 11 Ultra which is a big smartphone compared to its successors Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9. The new Zenfone 9 is similar to the popular Asus ROG Phone 8 launched in January. However, but under a new name and with slight modifications. This move indicates a potential shift in ASUS's strategy, possibly moving away from creating compact flagships, unless a standard Zenfone 11 version is announced later.

The phone has been launched globally but the India launch hasn't been confirmed. The phone starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs 90,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, with a higher variant at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs 1 lakh) for 16GB+512GB.

Design

The Zenfone 11 Ultra features a flat frame, a square-shaped camera setup, and lines on the back panel's lower half. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button. The device is also IP68 certified, making it resistant to dust and water.

Display and Camera

It boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. The punch-hole design houses a 32MP front camera. On the back, it has a triple camera system including a 50MP main sensor with OIS and Gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera.

Performance and Battery

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with options for up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it's built for high performance and includes a heat dissipation system. A 5,500mAh battery supports 67W wired and 15W wireless charging, promising ample power for extensive use.

Connectivity: The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra gets WiFi-7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

