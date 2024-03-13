Asus Zenbook S13, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Asus has launched two new laptops in India: Zenbook S13 OLED and Vivobook 15. As per the company, these laptops are built with an eco-conscious design and are easy to carry around. The highlight of Zenbook S13 is that it is incredibly thin with 10.9 mm thickness, while the Vivobook 15 is a refreshed model with improved performance and efficiency.

Asus Vivobook 15 specifications, features

The Asus Vivobook 15 weighs 1.7kg and measures 17.9mm thick. It has also been military-grade tested (MIL-STD 810H) and is eco-friendly with EPEAT Silver certification.

Under the hood, it offers up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, powered by Intel Core U-series processors for performance. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with an anti-glare finish.

It comes with SB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. For connectivity, the laptop also gets Wi-Fi 6E. As for the battery, it houses a 42WHr battery that supports 45W fast charging

Asus Zenbook S13 specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Asus Zenbook S13 is claimed to be lightweight (under 1kg) and sleek. It features a 13.3 inch 2.8K Asus Lumina OLED display that offers crisp visuals, supports Dolby Vision and comes with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and offers up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs to ensure smooth multitasking. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, along with Wi-Fi 6E for fast downloads.

In terms of battery, the 63Wh battery lasts up to 14 hours and supports fast charging from 0-70 per cent in 49 minutes via the USB Type-C port.

Asus Zenbook S13, Vivobook 15 India price

Asus Zenbook S13 is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and Vivobook 15 is launched at a starting price of Rs 49,900. Both new laptops are now available for purchase in India.

