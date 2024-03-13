scorecardresearch
Asus Zenbook S13, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Asus Zenbook S13, Vivobook 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Asus Zenbook S13 OLED and Vivobook 15 laptops are now available for purchase in India

Asus Vivobook 15 launched in India Asus Vivobook 15 launched in India

Asus has launched two new laptops in India: Zenbook S13 OLED and Vivobook 15. As per the company, these laptops are built with an eco-conscious design and are easy to carry around. The highlight of Zenbook S13 is that it is incredibly thin with 10.9 mm thickness, while the Vivobook 15 is a refreshed model with improved performance and efficiency.

Asus Vivobook 15 specifications, features

The Asus Vivobook 15 weighs 1.7kg and measures 17.9mm thick. It has also been military-grade tested (MIL-STD 810H) and is eco-friendly with EPEAT Silver certification.

Under the hood, it offers up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, powered by Intel Core U-series processors for performance. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with an anti-glare finish.

It comes with SB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. For connectivity, the laptop also gets Wi-Fi 6E. As for the battery, it houses a 42WHr battery that supports 45W fast charging

Asus Zenbook S13 specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Asus Zenbook S13 is claimed to be lightweight (under 1kg) and sleek. It features a 13.3 inch 2.8K Asus Lumina OLED display that offers crisp visuals, supports Dolby Vision and comes with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and offers up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs to ensure smooth multitasking. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, along with Wi-Fi 6E for fast downloads.

In terms of battery, the 63Wh battery lasts up to 14 hours and supports fast charging from 0-70 per cent in 49 minutes via the USB Type-C port.

Asus Zenbook S13, Vivobook 15 India price                                                             

Asus Zenbook S13 is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,990 and Vivobook 15 is launched at a starting price of Rs 49,900. Both new laptops are now available for purchase in India.

Published on: Mar 13, 2024, 6:17 PM IST
