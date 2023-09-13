scorecardresearch
'At least we can C…': Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 15 series after it introduces USB-C port

‘At least we can C…’: Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 15 series after it introduces USB-C port

Apple iPhone 15 series models feature a Type-C port for the first time ever

Apple iPhone 15 series comes with USB-C port for charging Apple iPhone 15 series comes with USB-C port for charging
  • OnePlus and Xiaomi have also taken a jab at Apple for introduction of USB-C port for its phones
  • Apple iPhone 15 Pro models also come with Titanium frame for the first time
  • Apple iPhone 15 series will go on sale in India on September 22

Apple launched its new iPhone 15 series with USB-C port for charging, a feature that is available on almost all latest smartphones. Taking a dig at Apple, Samsung recently posted a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter. The South Korean giant sarcastically wrote that they can ‘C’ that the change is magical.

This is not the first time that Samsung has taken a snipe at the Cupertino-based tech giant. Samsung stated, “At least we can C (see) one change that’s magical (sic).” To this, one user responded, “We C what you did there," while another wrote, "Samsung handler deserves a raise”.

Last year, Samsung trolled Apple for not having a foldable smartphone. OnePlus also trolled Apple by posting a sarcastic comment on X. OnePlus wrote, “Guess who introduced USB-C to flagship phones in 2015?” It also reshared its own post back from 2015 when they announced Type-C port for the first time.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, reshared a post on X that stated that Xiaomi had introduced 48MP back in 2019 in its budget-friendly Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Xiaomi wrote, “Just saying...”

Apple iPhone 15 series launched with USB-C port

Notably, Apple introduced the Type-C port for its iPhone 15 series ditching the Lightning port. This has come after European Union has compelled the tech giants to do so by the end of 2024. According to Apple, the Type-C port will offer faster charging speed and data transfer speed to the users.  The Pro models will get USB 3.0 with speeds of up to 10 Gbps. These models also come with the new titanium body , instead of stainless steel, to make them 10 per cent lighter and more durable.

With the introduction of the USB-C port, Apple users will now be able to use the same charger for several Apple devices including iPad Pad Pro, MacBook Pro or event Galaxy smartphones.  Not just this, Apple has also launched new AirPods Pro with Type-C port. This year, Apple has also introduced the Dynamic Island for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 series India price

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 while iPhone 15 Pro Max is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900 in India.

They are available in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium finishes.

Apple iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-order on September 15 and will go on sale in India on September 22.

Published on: Sep 13, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
