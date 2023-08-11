Ather 450S, new 450X electric scooters launched at starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh: Check features, variants, range, other details

Ather has launched three new electric scooters in India. The new line-up includes a brand new model Ather 450S and two revised versions of the Ather 450X. The new Ather 450S scooter will take on Ola S1 Air and provide a more accessible price point compared to the top model of Ather 450X. The price range of the new scooters start from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.68 lakh.

The Ather 450S starts at a price of Rs 129,999. On the other hand, the Ather 450X, receives updates to enhance safety and performance. Ather Energy's new product portfolio is built on the 450 platform.

Ather 450S and Ather 450X models compared.

Ather 450S

The Ather 450S gets a 2.9 kWh battery capacity, offering an IDC range of 115km. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 90 km/h. The scooter gets a DeepView Display, new switchgear, FallSafe feature, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and coasting regen, which the company claims will enhance the range by up to 7 per cent. Additionally, the company has confirmed Ather Grid fast chargers enable rapid charging at a speed of up to 1.5 km/min.

The Ather 450S comes with the option to choose the Pro pack. This Pro pack will unlock features like Ride Assist, Ather battery protection, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect.

Ather 450X

The updated Ather 450X also incorporates all the enhancements seen in the 450S. Additionally, it now offers a choice between 115 km and 145 km range variants. Users can also opt for the Pro pack with the 450X models as well.

Features

The 7-inch DeepView Display gets auto-brightness and better sunlight legibility. On-board navigation offers 18+ directional possibilities for navigation and there is enhanced switchgear, including one-click reverse and a joystick to interact with the UI of the scooter's display.



The new FallSafe technology detects potential falls and takes preventive measures like cutting off the accelerator after the scooter leans over 60 degrees. It also gets 'Emergency Stop Signal' which alerts riders behind during panic-braking scenarios.

Deliveries

The deliveries will be phased, with the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh) starting by the third week of August. The Ather 450S is expected to begin deliveries by the last week of August. And the Ather 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery is set to launch in October.

Pro Pack Price:

An optional Pro pack is available for more features. The pro pack is priced at Rs 14,000 for the Ather 450S, Rs 16,000 for the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh), and Rs 23,000 for the Ather 450X (3.7 kWh).