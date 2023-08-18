Audi Q8 e-tron launch: Check price, features, availability, other details

Audi India has launched the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron today, adding to its current e-tron range. The new electric cars are offered in two variants and two battery sizes. The Audi Q8 e-tron range starts at Rs 1,13,70,000 ex-showroom.

Audi India is offering four options to choose from: Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron are offered with a 114 kWh battery which it claims is the industry's best. The vehicle boasts a driving range of up to 600 km (WLTP certified). The car provides 408 hp power and 664 Nm of torque. The Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron are also impressive performers, packed with a 95 kWh battery pack that produces 340 HP and 664 Nm of torque.

The cars come with a ground clearance of 226 mm, Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-Quattro all-wheel drive. The exterior comes with single-frame projection lights, a panoramic sunroof and a new Audi 2-D logo. The interior features Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and 360-degree cameras with Park Assist Plus.

Audi India is offering complimentary 10-year Road Side Assistance, an 8-year high voltage battery warranty or 1,60,000 km, complimentary 2+3 years of warranty, and access to over 1,000 charge points on the ‘myAudi connect’ app with complimentary charging till the end of the year. The cars come with two chargers and can be booked online on the Audi India website or the ‘myAudi connect’ app.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said: “Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to wow. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment.”

The prices for the different variants are as follows:

Audi Q8 50 e-tron: Rs 11,370,000 ex-showroom

Audi Q8 55 e-tron: Rs 12,610,000 ex-showroom

Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron: Rs 11,820,000 ex-showroom

Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron: Rs 13,060,000 ex-showroom



