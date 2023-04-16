AWS investigating signup issues amid service disruption; Alexa and Amazon's mobile app also affected

On Sunday, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud service division of Amazon.com, reported that it was experiencing issues with its signup process, leaving users with error messages. AWS quickly announced an investigation into the issue.

According to Downdetector.com, thousands of users reported having trouble accessing Amazon Web Services on Sunday. Additionally, Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, experienced an outage affecting thousands of users in the United States and around the world. At the peak of the disruption, Downdetector data showed that more than 15,000 users reported issues with Alexa.

The issues weren't limited to AWS and Alexa. Users also reported problems accessing Amazon's mobile app, further adding to the service disruption.

As of now, Amazon has not provided any information on the reasons for the outage or an estimated timeline for resolution. However, Downdetector.com tracks outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Also Read

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures