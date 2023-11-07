AWS to contribute $23 billion to India’s GDP by 2030 says Vaishali Kasture of AWS India

Leading cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered India way back in 2011. And in parallel to India’s digital advancements, AWS India, too, is investing heavily in the country. The company’s investments in India will be more than $16 billion by 2030 and it is looking to contribute $23 billion to India’s GDP by then.

Vaishali Kasture, Director and Country Leader, Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia, told Business Today, “AWS is customer obsessed and committed for the long term growth in India.” Even before the company officially entered India in 2011, it had customers in the country. And listening to its customers, AWS introduced its first region in India in 2016. “Our commitment is large, between 2016 and 2022 AWS invested $3.71 billion in India. In May, [we] announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 into our local cloud infrastructure. This brings AWS’s total investment in India to Rs 1.36 lakh crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030,” adds Kasture.

AWS India has witnessed demand from B2C start-ups and financial services firms to name but a few.

The tenets AWS works on include work backwards from what the customer needs, think long term on behalf of customers, do not compromise the short term and empower businesses to build a better India. She adds, “Everything that we do, whether it is educating our customers, whether it is skilling talent in the country at large, not just at our customers or educating people on the power of cloud, I think none of that is really going to change. We will continue to obsess and deliver what our customers want in India.”

Over the last few years, AWS India has skilled over 4 million people and has launched various programs in India to educate not just its GSIs, partners and customers, but have taken some interesting deep learning, machine learning courses to the world. “So, a lot of this investment actually shows how important India is for AWS worldwide. That is a testimonial of the terrific potential and, based on what our customers tell us what they need. That is where we stand. We were among the fastest growing countries in the world last year. So, the investment, the focus, the global management attention continues to be very strong in India,” adds Kasture.