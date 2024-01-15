Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15 available at Rs 66,999; check all deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Republic Day sale are now live in India. Buyers are getting huge discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, audio devices and more during these sales. Amazon has announced to offer an instant discount of 10 per cent during the ongoing sale. Here are a few deals on smartphones that you shouldn’t miss.

Amazon Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024: Best deals on smartphones

iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 was launched at a starting price Rs 79,900, it is now listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Republic Day sale. Buyers will also get an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 750 on ICICI Bank Cardless EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Launched at Rs 74,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (128GB variant) is now selling at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart and Amazon, after a price cut of Rs 10,000. The 256GB variant is available at Rs 69,999. It is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour variants.

Nothing Phone 2

Launched at Rs 44,999, Nothing Phone 2 is listed at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart during the upcoming sale. In addition to this, customers will also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 32,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Launched at Rs 26,999, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is listed at Rs 19,998 on Amazon. It is available along with an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,000. Additionally, buyers will also get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI credit cards.

Honor 90

Listed at Rs 30,999, Honor 90 is available with a coupon worth Rs 2,000 on Amazon. Buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on SBI Bank credit cards. This will make the total discount of Rs 4,250 on the purchase of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is listed at a starting price of Rs 31,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Republic Day sale. Buyers will get an instant Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank card transactions. They will also get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of select models.

