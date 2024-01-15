scorecardresearch
Ayodhya Ram Mandir WhatsApp Scam: Fake messages promising free VIP entry on January 22 tricking devotees

Ayodhya Ram Mandir WhatsApp Scam: Fake messages promising free VIP entry on January 22 tricking devotees

PM Narendra Modi has asked people to not visit the Ram Mandir temple of January 22, the inauguration day, instead, light a diya at their homes

The preparation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 is in full swing and to take the advantage of the situation, hackers have also started setting traps. Several users have reported that scammers are sending them WhatsApp messages promising free VIP entry at Ram Mandir. 

As per a report by News18, the fake WhatsApp message that offers VIP access to Ram Mandir on January 22 asks the user to download an APK file that is likely to install a spyware or malware on the device, as soon as it is installed.  

The message reads, “Congratulations you are getting VIP access at Ram Mandir’s inauguration on 22 January, download the VIP Pass by installing the application.”

It is being speculated that via this spyware hackers will be able to get their hands of sensitive data about the users including private photos, videos, contact list and more. This can help them to commit financial frauds.

The devotees need to understand that the government or even Ram Mandir trust is not sending any VIP entry invites to anyone. Downloading fraudulent apps to get the entry can lead to heavy financial losses and data theft.

Ram Mandir free prasaad scam 

Several users on X have reported that a lot of websites have emerged online that promise to deliver free prasaad from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It reveals that the devotees just need to pay the shipping charges. While it is not confirmed if these websites are actually genuine or not, but devotees are expected to stay vigilant online and only interact with websites or services they trust.

Amidst the excitement among devotees across the country and cybercriminals acting in full swing to take advantage of that, PM Narendra Modi has asked people to not visit the Ram Mandir temple of January 22, the inauguration day, instead, he has asked devotees to light a diya at their homes.

Published on: Jan 15, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
