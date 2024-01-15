Ayodhya Ram Mandir WhatsApp Scam: Fake messages promising free VIP entry on January 22 tricking devotees

The preparation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 is in full swing and to take the advantage of the situation, hackers have also started setting traps. Several users have reported that scammers are sending them WhatsApp messages promising free VIP entry at Ram Mandir.

As per a report by News18, the fake WhatsApp message that offers VIP access to Ram Mandir on January 22 asks the user to download an APK file that is likely to install a spyware or malware on the device, as soon as it is installed.

The message reads, “Congratulations you are getting VIP access at Ram Mandir’s inauguration on 22 January, download the VIP Pass by installing the application.”

It is being speculated that via this spyware hackers will be able to get their hands of sensitive data about the users including private photos, videos, contact list and more. This can help them to commit financial frauds.

The devotees need to understand that the government or even Ram Mandir trust is not sending any VIP entry invites to anyone. Downloading fraudulent apps to get the entry can lead to heavy financial losses and data theft.

Scam alert on the name of Bhagwan Ram 🚨🚨



Here is the company that claimed to distribute free prasad of Ram Mandir for just 51₹ for shipping charges. 🧐

Few users pointed out whether it was possible and how they were doing it, I investigated myself and found out that… pic.twitter.com/VIgVUSYPKG — Paise Wala (@AmirLadka) January 13, 2024

My father, a member of "Srimanta Sankardev Sangha" Sahitya Bivag WhatsApp group, shared the "Sri Ram Mandir" Pran Pratistha invitation card yesterday. Surprisingly, it was deleted by the admin within 5 minutes.



Wondering ! Is their Ram is different ?

Father is quite angry😡 pic.twitter.com/ewvZwHN5NE — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) January 8, 2024

Ram Mandir free prasaad scam

Several users on X have reported that a lot of websites have emerged online that promise to deliver free prasaad from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It reveals that the devotees just need to pay the shipping charges. While it is not confirmed if these websites are actually genuine or not, but devotees are expected to stay vigilant online and only interact with websites or services they trust.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust https://t.co/UQ5LaVHohs is the Official Ram Mandir Trust, they have given the Contract of the Mandir's Prasad of 5 Lakh Packets to Ram Vilas & Sons.@KhadiOrganic_ has No Link with the Trust & is a Clear Scam.#RamMandirPranPratishta pic.twitter.com/egOFvzbPGO — Rohith Gali (@Rohith_Gali) January 14, 2024

Amidst the excitement among devotees across the country and cybercriminals acting in full swing to take advantage of that, PM Narendra Modi has asked people to not visit the Ram Mandir temple of January 22, the inauguration day, instead, he has asked devotees to light a diya at their homes.

