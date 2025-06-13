Barbie is getting an AI makeover as parent company Mattel partners with OpenAI

Barbie could soon talk back - with help from artificial intelligence.

Mattel has partnered with OpenAI to bring generative AI to its most iconic toy brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price. The first AI-powered product is expected to launch later this year, promising new ways for children to play, interact, and learn.

The California-based toymaker says it will use OpenAI’s models, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to build age-appropriate, AI-infused play experiences with a focus on innovation, privacy, and safety. The collaboration will also power personalised content, connected toys, and immersive digital experiences.

“AI has the power to expand on our mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel, who confirmed the company retains full control over the products being developed. Talks with OpenAI reportedly began late last year.

Beyond consumer products, Mattel plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its operations to assist with product development, enhance creative work, and streamline internal workflows. “With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

The move comes as Mattel and the wider toy industry face slowing demand. Consumers have been pulling back on discretionary spending amid economic uncertainty and shifting trade policies under President Donald Trump. Last month, Mattel withdrew its full-year forecast and said it would increase prices on certain US products to counter supply chain costs and rising tariffs.

To offset sluggish toy sales, Mattel has leaned into entertainment through movies, television content, and mobile games. The partnership with OpenAI is part of a broader effort to expand its digital footprint and evolve beyond traditional plastic toys.