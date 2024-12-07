'Baseless claim': Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV to be renamed BE 6 for now amid trademark dispute with Indigo

Mahindra has announced a strategic decision to rename its upcoming electric SUV from “BE 6e” to “BE 6” amidst a legal tussle with InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines. The conflict arose over the alleged similarity between Mahindra’s “BE 6e” and IndiGo’s established “6E” brand.

Mahindra launched its electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26, 2024, and filed a trademark application for “BE 6e” under Class 12, which covers vehicles. InterGlobe objected to the usage of “6e,” arguing potential brand confusion.

However, Mahindra maintains that its “BE 6e” mark is distinct and targeted at a completely different industry. “We believe it differs fundamentally from IndiGo’s ‘6E,’ which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasises its uniqueness,” the company stated.

Mahindra also pointed out a precedent, referencing Tata Motors’ objection to InterGlobe’s use of “IndiGo” due to similarities with the Tata Indigo car. Despite this, IndiGo retained its branding, operating in a separate sector.

To avoid distractions, Mahindra has rebranded the BE 6e as BE 6, ensuring an uninterrupted product launch. However, the company intends to continue challenging IndiGo’s claims in court, citing broader implications for trademarking alphanumeric marks across industries.

“We believe the claim by IndiGo is baseless and, if not challenged, will set an unhealthy precedent of monopolising alphanumeric 2-character marks,” Mahindra asserted.

Despite the renaming, Mahindra remains steadfast in its vision to popularise electric mobility in India.

Mahindra voiced disappointment over the dispute, emphasising the need for cooperation among Indian multinationals. “We find it unseemly that two large, Indian multinationals should engage in a distracting and unnecessary conflict when, in fact, we should be championing each other’s growth and expansion,” the company noted.