'Battle for the future of civilization': Elon Musk warns Twitter users of tyranny that lies ahead

Elon Musk is calling out to his followers for a 'battle for the future of civilization'. Prior to this tweet, Musk had been criticising Apple for going against 'free speech'. He also shared a meme showing that he would rather 'go to war' rather than pay Apple's 30 per cent tax. However, the meme was deleted after a few hours.

In a recent tweet, Musk warned his followers of tyranny 'if free speech is lost even in America'. He said, "This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

Elon Musk has been very vocal against Apple's 30 per cent tax on purchases made via its App Store. He also claimed that Apple has threatened to 'withhold Twitter'.

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask Apple to publish all censorship data from the past. He also revealed that the Cupertino giant has stopped posting their ads on Twitter. In a tweet he said, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?"

Twitter relies heavily on ad-revenue and despite Musk's push towards a subscription-based earning model, the services haven't been able to resume. Elon Musk has promised that the services will go live at the end of this week. However, the new confrontation with tech giant Apple can throw a wrench in the company's plans.