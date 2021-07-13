Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party gets record-breaking views; crosses 25-million mark

The launch party of the most anticipated game in the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has achieved another milestone, with the total number of views going past the 25-million mark throughout its entirety across all platforms.

A total of 18 prominent Indian gamers, streamers, content creators, and known personalities in esports came up with their exclusive squad and were a part of the virtual launch party held on July 8-9, 2021.

The launch party tournament was live-streamed on the Battlegrounds Mobile India's Facebook and YouTube channels in Hindi as well as English.

"While accumulating the numbers, 97,19,493 and 79,14,400 views came on the first and second day, respectively, across Hindi and English language on BGMI's official YouTube channel, the engagement throughout the launch party proved the potential of the game as well as it lived up to the hype created in the whole Esports and gaming community," Krafton Inc said.

With fierce level of competition in the tournament and the number of fans supporting the launch party, it is safe to say the game has a very bright future in India and has the potential to become the country's favourite game, the company said.

"We are very proud to be associated with Krafton as their Official Talent Partner and initiated the first-ever Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party in the country and the event received more than 25 million views combining official YouTube, Facebook platforms of BGMI and the streaming channel of the content creators who were invited on this launch party," Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO at Trinity Gaming, said.

The tournament saw 18 streamers competing in the event for a whopping prize pool of Rs 6,00,000. The launch party came to an end with Team Snax winning the event and securing a whopping prize money of Rs 3,30,000, while Team Kronten and Team Ronak took home Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,00,000, with their second and third-place finish, respectively.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been receiving an overwhelming response. Within a week after its release, the game has surpassed 34 million registered users and also recorded the highest 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users.

