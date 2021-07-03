Battlegrounds Mobile now in India; how to download on phone, Windows, and Mac

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally live in India and gaming enthusiasts can now download this free-to-play battle royale game from Google Play Store. The game has been remodelled to suit the Indian market after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) banned PUBG last year.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India from Google Play Store

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store on your Android device

Step 2: Search the game in Play Store and click on the first result

Step 3: Download Battlegrounds Mobile India via Wi-Fi or mobile data. The file size is 721 MB, which may vary depending on your device

The game can be downloaded using Android emulators such as LDPlayer, Bluestacks, and NoxPlayer. An emulator is a tool that allows gamers to imitate smartphone apps on their PCs (Windows PC and Mac) or laptops. While LDPlayer runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and is compatible with both Windows PCs and laptops, emulators like Bluestacks and NoxPlayer are compatible with both Windows and Mac devices.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows and Mac PCs/laptops using emulators

Step 1: Download Android emulators (LDPlayer, Bluestacks, and NoxPlayer) from the official Battlegrounds website

Step 2: Launch the emulator and search for Google Play Store

Step 3: Log in to Google Play Store using ID

Step 4: Search Battlegrounds Mobile India and then download on your PC

Step 5: Launch the game to download the additional file

Step 6: Log in using your Twitter, Facebook ID to access Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC, laptop

