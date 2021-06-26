Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download and play PUBG Mobile's Indian version on Windows, Mac

PUBG Mobile fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the iconic online multiplayer battle royale game. Gamers who use Android smartphones have already got a taste of Battlegrounds Mobile India through the beta version of the game which was launched on June 17. But what about PC gamers? When will people who play games on their Windows or Mac devices get to play Battlegrounds Mobile India? Well, there is good news and bad news for PC gamers.

The bad news is that Krafton, the South Korean developer behind PUBG Mobile, is yet to make an announcement regarding the PC version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The good news is that there is still a way through which Windows and Mac users can play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PCs and laptops. gamers can use Android emulators to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PCs or laptops.

What are emulators?

An emulator is a tool that allows gamers to imitate smartphone apps on their computers. Emulators can run on both Windows PC and Mac. To access Battlegrounds Mobile India using an Android emulator, gamers need to make sure that it is running on Android 5.11 OS or above. It is also necessary that their system, PC or laptop, has at least 2GB of RAM in order to support Battlegrounds Mobile India.

List of some of the best Android emulators

LDPlayer- This emulator runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and hence is capable of supporting Battlegrounds Mobile India. LDPlayer is compatible with both Windows PCs and laptops.

Bluestacks- This is one of the most famous Android emulators that is compatible with both Windows and Mac devices. It also runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Apart from Battlegrounds Mobile India, it can support a variety of other Android apps.

NoxPlayer- This is another Android emulator that works on Windows and Mac devices. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows and Mac PCs/Laptops

Step 1: Download the Android emulators from their official website. For Example, you can download Bluestacks from its official website

Step 2: Once downloaded, install the emulator on your device

Step 3: Launch the emulator and search for Google Play Store

Step 4: Log on to Google Play Store using ID

Step 5: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 6: Download the game on your PC

Step 7: Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India to download the additional file

Step 8: Log in with your Twitter, Facebook ID to access Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC, laptop

The South Korean developer of the game Krafton is still adding support for more and more devices, thus there is still a chance that Battlegrounds Mobile India may not work on certain devices even after using an Android emulator.

How to access Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC with no emulator

There is no way to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC or laptops without using an Android emulator. However, PC users can still access the original PUBG as the PC version of the game was never really banned in the country.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over security concerns. The game was banned along with hundreds of other Chinese apps. This, however, did not include the PC version of PUBG.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Your account could get blocked if you don't follow these rules

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download PUBG Mobile India version from Google Play Store?