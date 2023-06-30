Bengaluru spends maximum time on Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce sites, Guwahati tops list of Tier II cities

A recent study conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) sheds light on the online shopping behavior of Indians in Tier II cities and beyond. The study found that people from these cities spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes per week shopping online. Tier II cities like Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow are leading in terms of time spent shopping on eCommerce platforms. Among Tier I cities, Bengaluru takes the top spot, with residents spending a maximum of 4 hours and 2 minutes per week shopping online.

Major players in the Indian market, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Tata, and Reliance, are fiercely competing for these customers. The research indicates that Amazon, with its extensive presence across India, has earned consumer trust and is their preferred choice.

The Influence of eCommerce on ‘Aspirational India’

According to Prabhu Ram, the Head of Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, eCommerce has provided a wide range of choices, convenience, and comfort, empowering the emerging young consumers in Aspirational India (Tier II, Tier III cities, and beyond) to shop more online and fulfill their aspirations.



Key Findings from the Study

Women entrepreneurs and others spend an average of 149 hours annually on eCommerce, with 29 per cent of them purchasing smartphones in the value range of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 online.

Gen Z (the youngest generation) shops more frequently online (51 per cent) compared to Millennials (47 per cent).

Two-thirds of consumers have spent up to Rs 20,000 on online shopping in the past six months. The average online spend for Tier II buyers (Rs 20,100) is nearly equal to that of Tier I buyers (Rs 21,700). Mumbai has the highest average spend (Rs 24,200), and Nagpur and Coimbatore show similar growth trends in online shopping (Rs 21,600).

Clothing and accessories (62 per cent) and electronics and electronic gadgets (54 per cent) are the top categories purchased online. In Nagpur, electronics and electronic gadgets dominate with 81 per cent of purchases, while Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar show similar trends (62 per cent).

The top three triggers for online shopping are attractive prices (57 per cent), convenient return/exchange processes (57 per cent), and attractive offers (49 per cent). In Coimbatore, attractive prices (75 per cent) and convenient return/exchange processes (73 per cent) are key purchase motivators, while in Lucknow, convenient return/exchange processes (64 per cent) and brand trust and reliability (60 per cent) play a significant role.



Consumer Electronics Trends

Smartphones: 5G smartphone adoption is gaining traction, with 57 per cent of smartphone users considering 5G compatibility as highly important for their next purchase. Among Tier II buyers, 62 per cent prioritize 5G-capable smartphones.



Laptops: Anytime, anywhere work (61 per cent) and learning (58 per cent) drive laptop sales.

Tablets: Battery life (68 per cent), 5G (56 per cent), and operating system (53 per cent) are key considerations.

Wireless Earphones: Wireless earphones (up to Rs 5000) are predominantly preferred online (61 per cent), with volume control (81 per cent) and built-in microphone (80 per cent) being the preferred features.



Smart Watches/Smart Bands: Activity tracking (66 per cent), BP monitoring (57 per cent), and voice control (47 per cent) are sought-after features.