Bengaluru tops Swiggy’s list with most vegetarian orders in India; check most ordered veg dishes

India’s culinary scene is turning a shade greener, and it’s not just about the herbs. Swiggy’s recent order analysis reveals that six of the top ten most-ordered dishes across the nation are vegetarian. The list includes beloved staples like Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji.

Bengaluru: The Veggie Valley

Bengaluru isn’t just the Silicon Valley of India; it’s also the Veggie Valley. According to Swiggy, one in every three vegetarian orders hails from the city. Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala are local favourites. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and the iconic Pav Bhaji are reigning supreme. Hyderabad loves its Masala Dosa and Idli, placing it in the top three cities for vegetarian orders.

Favourite breakfast options

When it comes to breakfast, the nation’s love for vegetarian options is unmistakable. Over 90 per cent of breakfast orders are vegetarian, with Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal topping the charts. Masala Dosa’s appeal spans the entire day, making it a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Snacking

Margherita Pizza leads the pack as the most popular snack, with Samosa and Pav Bhaji not far behind. Even international quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains are witnessing a surge in vegetarian orders, reflecting a broader shift towards plant-based eating.

Salad days

If you’re feeling green, you’re in good company. Swiggy reports over 60,000 veg salad orders placed weekly, with Green Salad being the top pick. Vegans are also making their presence felt, with Swiggy Guiltfree seeing a 146% rise in vegan orders last year.

Swiggy Green Dot awards

Swiggy has also launched its first-ever Green Dot Awards. These awards celebrate the best vegetarian dishes and restaurants across more than 80 cities. With over 9,000 brands nominated and 60+ categories including Pure Veg Brands, Cakes & Desserts, Veg Pizza, Veg Burger, Paneer Dishes, Veg Biryani, and Dal Makhani, and more.