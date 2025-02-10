Big Apple launch this week? From new iPhone SE, MacBook Air, iPads; here's what to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing to announce new products this week, with speculations pointing towards a surprise launch rather than a major event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant might unveil the long-anticipated fourth-generation iPhone SE, along with updates to its iPad lineup and MacBook Air, in the coming days.

Unlike Apple’s major keynote events, these launches are expected to occur via press releases, similar to the unveiling of the iPad Mini last year.

The iPhone SE (4th generation) is anticipated to be a significant update to Apple’s budget-friendly smartphone. Reports suggest it will resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a larger display with a notch for Face ID, marking the end of the home button and Touch ID. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor likely to be in the iPhone 16, enhancing its speed and capabilities, especially for AI-powered features like Apple’s Writing Tools and Clean Up. Additionally, the phone may switch to USB-C, aligning with Apple’s move away from Lightning ports, especially following EU regulations.

Alongside the iPhone SE, Apple is expected to introduce updates to its iPad lineup, with rumours hinting at a new entry-level iPad and an upgraded iPad Air, possibly featuring a larger 12.9-inch model. The MacBook Air might also receive an update, potentially being powered by the M4 chip. This would mark the first Mac to feature Apple’s next-generation silicon, paving the way for more M4-powered Macs later in the year.

Gurman also mentions that Apple’s Beats brand could release the Powerbeats Pro 2 this week. The original Powerbeats Pro, launched in 2019, remains popular among fitness enthusiasts, and an updated version with improved battery life and sound quality would be a welcome addition.

Apple typically announces new products on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, suggesting that press releases could arrive as early as February 6 or 7. Since no event has been scheduled, these launches are expected to happen quietly, but Apple fans are likely to pay close attention.

As always, these details remain speculative until Apple officially confirms them. If the leaks are accurate, this could be Apple’s first major launch of 2025.