Amazon launches Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio smart speakers in India: Check features and price

Amazon introduces new smart speaker lineup in India, the Echo Dot Max and the Echo Studio. The speakers come with upgraded features in terms of audio, design, and smart home automation features. The Echo Dot Max caters to users who prefer stronger bass and improved compact audio; the Echo Studio is focused on delivering a more immersive listening experience with Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio.

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Both smart speakers come with Alexa built in and are powered by Amazon's custom AZ3 silicon chips. Amazon said the devices are designed to combine audio playback with smart home orchestration, enabling users to access advanced automation and connected-home controls.

Premium audio features

The Echo Dot Max features a redesigned two-way speaker system with a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Amazon said it delivers nearly three times more bass than the Echo Dot (5th Gen). The speaker also automatically adjusts its sound to match the acoustics of the surrounding space.

The Echo Studio comes with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos that adapts to the room. It features a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers that claim to offer an immersive listening experience. Amazon Echo Studio also comes with a revamped design that includes a new 3D knit fabric finish and a spherical body.

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Both devices support streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn and Audible. They can also be paired with multiple Echo devices and compatible Fire TV sticks to create a home theatre setup.

Smart home features

Amazon has introduced Omnisense technology on both devices to strengthen their smart home capabilities. The technology leverages sensors like motion detection, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar and temperature sensing to offer greater home automation support. It also enables users to automate compatible lights, fans, ACs and other smart appliances based on activity in the room.

The Echo Dot Max is said to be the first Echo Dot model to come with a built-in smart home hub with support for Zigbee, Matter, Thread, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

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Price and availability

The Echo Dot Max is priced at Rs 10,999, while the Echo Studio is priced at Rs 23,999. The Echo Dot Max comes in Graphite, Amethyst and Glacier White. Whereas the Echo Studio comes in Graphite and Glacier White. The devices can be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart.