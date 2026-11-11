Binance warns of iOS sandbox flaw: iPhone users at risk as crypto wallet keys, passwords could be exposed

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What is the iOS vulnerability flagged by Binance?
In a post on X on November 10, Binance identified the vulnerability as worse_query and named iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1 and 27.2 as affected versions. The exchange said malicious apps could read local files belonging to other applications, putting seed phrases, private keys and login credentials at risk.
The vulnerability is described as a sandbox escape. Normally, Apple’s iOS sandbox restricts each app’s access to other applications’ private data. However, this flaw could allow an application to cross those security boundaries.
According to BleepingComputer, a researcher using the name forcequitOS published a proof-of-concept on GitHub. A tool called WQ Files demonstrates how the technique can be used to browse, export, edit and delete data belonging to other apps without requiring an iPhone jailbreak.
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Has Apple fixed the security flaw?
Apple released iOS 27.2.1 and iOS 26.7.3 on November 9, but its security notes do not explicitly mention worse_query. It is therefore unclear whether these updates address the vulnerability. Binance has advised users to install the latest official iOS and app updates.
The exchange has also recommended deleting apps from untrusted sources, including sideloaded applications and manually signed IPA files. If you suspect a breach, create a new wallet on a clean device, transfer your funds to it and reset all active login sessions.
There are no confirmed reports of cryptocurrency theft linked to this vulnerability so far, according to Binance’s comments to Cointelegraph. The warning, however, highlights the risks of installing applications from unverified sources.