Blinkit enables international rakhi deliveries: Sending love across borders in 10 minutes

Blinkit, the quick commerce platform known for its rapid deliveries, is extending its services beyond geographical boundaries for Raksha Bandhan. Customers residing in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France, and Canada can now send gifts to their siblings in India through Blinkit, ensuring that the spirit of the festival reaches across continents.

International Orders for Raksha Bandhan

This special service, available until August 19th, allows users abroad to order a curated selection of Raksha Bandhan essentials, including rakhis, traditional sweets, snacks, and other festive items, all delivered within Blinkit's signature 10-minute timeframe.

"We have switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes!” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO of Blinkit.

Expanding Product Range

This initiative aligns with Blinkit's recent efforts to broaden its product offerings beyond groceries and essentials. The platform has introduced categories like sports equipment, gaming consoles, electronics, beauty & makeup, and toys & games, catering to a wider range of customer needs.

Blinkit's international order service for Raksha Bandhan is a heartwarming example of how technology can bridge geographical distances and strengthen personal connections. This innovative approach allows siblings separated by borders to participate in the cherished tradition and express their love and affection.