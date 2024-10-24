Blinkit introduces a new EMI payment option for orders above ₹2999; check details

Blinkit has introduced an EMI feature to enhance affordability for its users. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced this development on social media, emphasising its role in aiding users' financial planning. The EMI option is applicable on all orders exceeding ₹2,999, excluding gold and silver coins. Dhindsa stated that this initiative is designed to help customers manage expenses by spreading payments over time.

“We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit!” Dhindsa stated in his announcement. “We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers.”

This step comes as quick-commerce platforms seek to enhance customer retention by offering financially accessible services. Blinkit's EMI feature aims to boost customer loyalty by providing flexible payment options for higher-value orders. This aligns with a trend among e-commerce platforms to offer EMI schemes to attract price-sensitive buyers amid economic fluctuations.

Founded in 2013, Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, has been expanding its services to compete with rivals like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. The EMI payment introduction marks another effort by Blinkit to differentiate its platform and offer greater convenience to its users.

Blinkit has been increasing the inventory of items on its platform, including expensive items like iPhones and other electronics. This new feature will aim to widen the reach of the platform to more buyers. With quick delivery, competitive pricing, and now easier payment options, Blinkit is working to strengthen its position in the competitive grocery and essentials delivery sector.

Blinkit also recently launched a 10-minute returns and exchanges service for clothing and footwear, available in major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The feature aims to address size-related issues, allowing customers to get replacements quickly. Additionally, Blinkit now allows users to add their GSTIN during checkout for business purchases, enabling companies to claim GST input credits of up to 28 per cent.