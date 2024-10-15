After 10-minute delivery, Blinkit introduces 10-minute returns and exchanges for clothing, footwear

Blinkit has announced a new feature that aims to make returns and exchanges easier for customers, especially when dealing with size or fit issues in categories like clothing and footwear. This new service allows users to initiate a return or exchange request, which will be processed within just 10 minutes of the request being made.

After a successful test run in Delhi-NCR, Blinkit has now rolled out this service in major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. More cities are expected to be added soon.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the news on social media, highlighting what this new feature offers: “The cool part—return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request! We've been testing this in Delhi NCR and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune."

This feature is set to alleviate "size anxiety," a common concern for customers shopping online for clothes and shoes.

New GST invoicing feature

Blinkit had recently rolled out another new feature that allows businesses to add their GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number) when purchasing products. This update, which responds to growing demand from customers, particularly businesses making high-value purchases like electronics, lets companies claim GST input credits of up to 28 per cent.

How it works

Adding GSTIN: During checkout, users will see an option to "Add GSTIN" in the Blinkit app.



Invoice Generation: Once the GSTIN is added, a GST-compliant invoice is automatically generated for the transaction.



Claiming Input Credit: The invoice reflects the applicable GST input credit, which could go as high as 28 per cent, depending on the product category. This feature is especially useful for businesses looking to reduce costs, as they can claim the credit back when purchasing items that fall under the highest GST bracket.



According to Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, the feature is expected to benefit businesses making bulk or high-value purchases, helping them manage costs more effectively.