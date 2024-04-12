Blinkit will now deliver Lenskart glasses in just 10 minutes, ceiling fans in just 12 minutes: Blinkit’s summer of collaborations

Blinkit recently announced a collaboration with Lenskart, an Indian multinational optical prescription eyewear retail chain, stating that the quick e-commerce platform will now be delivering Lenskart products in just 10 minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit, announced the collaboration on his X account (formerly twitter), tagging Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal.

Related Articles

In the post Dhindasa wrote, “Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time.”

Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes.



Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time 🤝 @peyushbansal pic.twitter.com/oODNEUM3J1 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 12, 2024

Lenskart’s Hustlr range was launched in 2023 and was marketed by the founder, Peyush Bansal himself, majorly on the Indian reality television show Shark Tank India. Bansal was the leading face of the range, along with other sharks (judges) on the show, in Hustlr’s marketing campaign.

On the other hand, Blinkit has also announced a collaboration with Atomberg - a manufacturing company of energy-efficient home appliances. Under the services the delivery platform will now also deliver ceiling fans in just 12 minutes. The news was confirmed by the Blinkit CEO.

The chief business officer and founding member of Atomberg announced this partnership in a post on X. "Now live on Blinkit," he wrote. "The same cost as other online retailers. Twelve minutes for delivery. This summer, let's see how many we sell."