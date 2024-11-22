BMW India to increase prices of all models from January 2025, citing rising input costs

BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its model range, effective from January 1, 2025. The price revision is attributed to rising input costs and will apply to both locally manufactured and imported models.

The locally produced lineup includes popular models like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, and BMW M340i. Meanwhile, the completely built-up units (CBUs) that will also see the price adjustment include the BMW i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX, iX1, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, and the BMW XM hybrid SUV.

For prospective buyers, BMW India Financial Services continues to offer its BMW 360° Finance Plan, which features tailored monthly installments, reduced interest rates on select models, and assured buy-back options. In addition, limited units of select models will be available with exclusive financial offers.

BMW India, headquartered in Gurugram, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group. The company has invested over ₹5.2 billion (€72 million) in India, with operations spanning a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, and a training center in Gurugram. The brand also boasts over 80 touchpoints across the country, emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market.

BMW India currently employs 650 people. With the upcoming price hike, BMW joins other premium automakers in adjusting pricing strategies amid fluctuating market dynamics.

For customers considering purchasing a luxury vehicle, this announcement could act as a prompt to finalise their decisions before the new pricing structure takes effect in 2025.