Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

BMW launches premium CE 04 electric scooter in India; see pricing and availability

The premium electric scooter will arrive as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).

BMW CE 04 BMW CE 04

BMW has made a bold entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler market with the launch of the highly anticipated BMW CE 04. This premium electric scooter, arriving as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), promises to redefine urban mobility with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance.

“The all-new BMW CE 04 is the beginning of a whole new era of electro-mobility at BMW Motorrad India," said Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India. He further emphasised the scooter's appeal, stating, "It is the new electric star, made for the city. Quiet, quick and agile, the BMW CE 04 slips easily through the city, turning the urban sprawl into a playground."

The BMW CE 04 makes a statement with its futuristic design, characterised by large, smooth surfaces contrasted with sharp edges. The low-slung profile, floating seat, and exposed technical components create a unique and eye-catching aesthetic. Practicality hasn't been overlooked, with a side-loading helmet compartment and a charging port integrated seamlessly into the design.

BMW CE 04

Powering this urban marvel is a liquid-cooled permanent magnet electric motor generating 42 hp. It can propel the CE 04 from 0 to 50 km/h in a brisk 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 120 km/h. A high-efficiency lithium-ion battery provides a range of 130 km, making it suitable for daily commutes and city adventures.

The BMW CE 04 is packed with advanced technology, including a 10.25-inch color TFT display with split-screen functionality and Bluetooth connectivity. Riders also benefit from features like keyless ride, a reversing aid, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), and three riding modes (ECO, Rain, and Road).

BMW CE 04

Pricing and Availability

The BMW CE 04 is priced at Rs 14,90,000 (ex-showroom) and will be available in select metropolitan cities across India starting September 2024.

Published on: Jul 24, 2024, 6:36 PM IST
