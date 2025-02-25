Boat TAG Bluetooth tracker for Android users launched: Check price, features

Boat has launched TAG, a Bluetooth-based tracking device designed for Android users. The device integrates with Google’s Find My Device network, allowing users to locate misplaced items such as keys, wallets, and luggage.

The TAG features Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and provides semi-real-time location tracking through Google’s network of Android devices. Users can mark items as "Lost" and receive location updates, as well as use the built-in 80dB alarm to help locate misplaced belongings in noisy or crowded environments. The tracker also includes an anti-tracking feature that alerts users if an unknown TAG is detected nearby, addressing privacy and security concerns.

With a battery life of up to one year, the TAG does not require a SIM card and comes with a user-replaceable battery. The package includes an extra battery, a lanyard, and double-sided tape for added flexibility in attachment. Priced at ₹1,299, the boAt TAG is available through multiple online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, as well as quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, and from select retail stores.

Competition in the Bluetooth Tracking Market

The Boat TAG enters a competitive market dominated by established players like Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag. Apple’s AirTag, priced at ₹3,490, offers ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for precise location tracking within Apple’s Find My network, which leverages millions of Apple devices globally. However, AirTags are primarily designed for iOS users, limiting their utility for Android users.

Samsung’s SmartTag and SmartTag+ also offer UWB functionality, with compatibility limited to Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem. Priced higher than Boat TAG, these trackers provide features like AR-based guidance for locating items.

For Android users, alternatives like JioTag, including the recently launched JioTag Go, provide Find My Device integration. JioTag has another variant called Air, which is compatible with Apple’s Find My network. These options cater to different ecosystems, allowing users to choose based on their device preferences.

Boat TAG aims to fill the gap in the Android tracker market by offering Find My Device integration at a competitive price, though its reliance on Bluetooth limits its tracking capabilities compared to AirTags and SmartTags with UWB support.