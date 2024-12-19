Reliance Jio launches JioTag Go with Google's Find My Device compatibility; see price

Reliance Jio has introduced JioTag Go, a Bluetooth-enabled smart tracker compatible with Google’s Find My Device network, making it India’s first Android tracker with this functionality. Launched on Wednesday, the device offers a one-year battery life and aims to help users easily locate their belongings using the global network of Android devices.

The release follows Jio’s earlier JioTag Air, which debuted in July and works with Apple’s Find My network, offering a similar tracking solution for iPhone users.

Priced at ₹1,499, the JioTag Go is available across Amazon, Reliance Digital stores, My Jio stores, and the JioMart e-store. The tracker is offered in black, orange, white, and yellow colour options, catering to a wide range of preferences.

The JioTag Go is designed to help users track essential items like keys, luggage, gadgets, and bikes. Compatible with smartphones running Android 9 and above, the device integrates seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device app.

• Bluetooth Tracking: When within Bluetooth range, users can activate the ‘Play Sound’ feature on the app to make the JioTag Go emit a beeping sound for easy location.

• Global Tracking: Beyond Bluetooth range, the tracker’s last detected location can be viewed on Google’s Find My Device network. Users can navigate to this location using the ‘Get Directions’ feature and reconnect once in range.

• Battery Life: Powered by a CR2032 battery, the JioTag Go offers a lifespan of up to one year before requiring a replacement.

The device measures 38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2mm and weighs just 9g, making it lightweight and portable.

While JioTag Go is designed exclusively for Android devices, Jio’s earlier tracker, JioTag Air, supports iPhones running iOS 14 or later and Android smartphones. The differentiation highlights Jio’s efforts to cater to diverse ecosystems with tailored solutions.