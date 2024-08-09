Brother India launches 17 new printers, focuses on affordability and efficiency

Brother India has significantly expanded its printer lineup with the launch of 17 new models, catering to a wide range of users, from small office/home office (SOHO) setups and small and medium businesses (SMBs) to large corporations. The new range prioritises cost-effectiveness, enhanced productivity, and seamless workflow integration.

Key Features and Benefits:

Speed and Efficiency: Print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute, automatic two-sided printing, and a 250-sheet paper tray capacity are designed to improve efficiency for high-volume printing needs.

Connectivity and Mobile Integration: Wireless and USB connectivity, along with the Brother Mobile Connect app, enable seamless integration with various devices and support mobile printing from smartphones and tablets.

Cost-Effective Solutions: The Toner Box series offers a cost-saving solution with a 2600-page yield in-box toner, reducing printing costs to 33 paise per page.

High-Volume Monochrome Printing: The Mono Laser Printer series focuses on high-quality, cost-effective monochrome printing with high print speeds, automatic duplex printing, and a 3000-page in-box toner.

Versatile Color Printing: The Color LED Printer series provides vibrant colour output with compact designs and quiet operation, making them suitable for marketing materials and other business documents.

"With these new single functions and multifunction printers, Brother International is offering cost-effective printing solutions that boost business productivity without any compromise," said Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India. "We are happy to introduce a wide range of 17 printers to the Indian customer that cater to the ever-changing need of having the best of printing technology at an affordable price."

The new printers also incorporate features like enhanced security functions and wireless connectivity to improve workflow and data protection. Brother aims to provide a comprehensive printing solution that meets the evolving needs of businesses while ensuring optimal usage and value.

The new range of Brother printers will be available through authorised retailers, channel partners, and e-commerce platforms across India.