Bryan Johnson confirms December India visit to promote anti-ageing mission, mentions Poonam Pandey

Bryan Johnson, the tech millionaire renowned for his anti-ageing mission, has officially announced his visit to India in December to promote his book and community initiative, “Don’t Die.” Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Johnson confirmed his stops in Mumbai from December 1-3 and Bengaluru from December 4-6, aiming to raise awareness about his ambitious vision to “defeat mortality and promote prosperity.”

In a surprising twist, Johnson tagged model and reality TV star Poonam Pandey in his announcement. “Hello India. I’ve been told the only person who believes in ‘Don’t Die’ is Poonam Pandey. We’re about to change that. I’m in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6,” Johnson wrote, ending his post with the hashtag “#MarnaMat” (Hindi for “Don’t Die”).

Hello India. I’ve been told the only person who believes in Don’t Die is @iPoonampandey. We’re about to change that. I’m in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6. #मरनामत — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) November 22, 2024

The post sparked an immediate buzz online, with Indian users expressing enthusiasm and extending invitations. Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar commented, “You cannot leave Bangalore without meeting us. There is a lot we are doing at @Rainmatterin to make Indians healthy.” Another user from Longevity India invited Johnson to visit the Indian Institute of Science, saying, “Hey Bryan, we’re doing some super cool research on aging… we’d love to host you.”

Some users also reacted humorously to the unexpected mention of Poonam Pandey. “Got to see @bryan_johnson & @iPoonampandey collab before GTA 6. Can it get crazier from here?” one user quipped. Another wrote, “Oh my God, I checked your profile to make sure this tweet is really from you, Bryan.”

Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive and founder of the “Don’t Die” community, has become a global figure for his anti-ageing pursuits. Spending over $2 million annually on medical diagnostics, treatments, and a rigorous lifestyle regimen, Johnson seeks to slow and even reverse the ageing process.

His “Don’t Die” initiative extends beyond personal health, advocating for “defeating all causes of human and planetary death” while promoting sustainability and prosperity. According to the community’s official website, their mission includes empowering individuals with the choice of continued life, creating a sustainable Earth, and safeguarding the future amid the rise of artificial intelligence.