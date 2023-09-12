BT Exclusive | Steve Jobs, Elon Musk could drive people to do what they didn't know they could: Biographer Walter Isaacson

What's common between Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, two of the most influential figures in contemporary history? Many would say their passion for tech but we got the chance to understand this from the horse's mouth. In an exclusive interview with Business Today's Danny Dcruze, Walter Isaacson, the celebrated author of biographies on iconic figures such as Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, provided deep insights into his latest work – a comprehensive biography on Elon Musk. The conversation delved into the world of Musk, drawing intriguing comparisons between the billionaire and the late Steve Jobs.

Comparing Icons: Jobs and Musk

Isaacson, who had the privilege of closely engaging with both visionaries, offered a profound analysis.

"I think that Steve Jobs had a very good sense of human emotion," Isaacson began. "He could make products that would, as he put it, make our hearts sing like the iPod, a thousand songs in your pocket. And he knew with a feel for design what would excite people and beauty, and he cared about emotional connections."

He continued, "I think that Elon Musk cares more about engineering and manufacturing. Musk wants to make his own products, and he's a very good material scientist and engineer, but both of them had a sense of mission."

He emphasized that both Jobs and Musk shared an unwavering commitment to innovation. "They weren't just trying to improve the iPhone a little bit. They were trying to think different, as Steve Jobs said, they were trying to invent things that nobody else had seen, and that's the passion."

A Peek into Musk's World

Isaacson's latest work, the biography of Elon Musk, offers readers a deep dive into the life and mind of this unconventional CEO. Musk, known for his visionary projects at SpaceX and Tesla, has garnered both adoration and criticism.

For the past two-three years, Walter Isaacson had the opportunity to practically live with Elon Musk. He attended his meetings, walked his factories, and spent hours interviewing him, his family, friends, co-workers, and even enemies.

This biography promises to be a captivating exploration of Musk's character, his approach to innovation, and the indomitable spirit he shares with the late Steve Jobs. Isaacson's new book was available for pre-orders and will soon be available to reader. The book brings Elon Musk's story to life, with a host of controversies and also life lessons.

