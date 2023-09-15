BT Exclusive | 'Elon Musk likes India a lot': Walter Isaacson praises Chandrayaan-3, gives insight into Tesla's entry in India

Renowned biographer Walter Isaacson, who recently authored a biography on Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, has shed light on Musk's keen interest in India and the potential for Tesla's entry into the country. In an interview with Business Today's Danny Dcruze, Isaacson provided intriguing insights into Musk's views on India and its significance in the world of technology and space exploration.

During the interaction on Business Today, Isaacson touched upon various aspects of Elon Musk's connection with India, offering a glimpse into the billionaire’s aspirations for the Indian market.

Tesla's entry into India: A question of control

When asked about Elon Musk's plans for Tesla's entry into India, Walter Isaacson acknowledged Musk's fondness for the country. He noted that many Tesla enthusiasts in India eagerly anticipate the company's presence in the market, similar to the anticipation for Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink.

However, Isaacson pointed out that Musk's ability to realize these plans hinges on factors like foreign direct investment regulations and control over manufacturing facilities. Drawing a parallel with Tesla's entry into China, Isaacson emphasized that Musk is a "control freak" who values having authority over manufacturing.

In China, Musk waited for three years until he could have full control over Tesla's operations rather than entering into a joint venture, highlighting his commitment to maintaining control over the manufacturing process. Isaacson suggested that Musk's willingness to invest in India would depend on similar considerations.

Isaacson said, “I think that in terms of his future plans, that's a question of foreign direct investment and many other things. When he decided to go into China, there were laws in China that said if you're going to build a car factory, it has to be a joint venture with a Chinese enterprise and Elon Musk did not want to do that. So for three years, he kept refusing to do anything until it could be something that he would control.”

Elon Musk prefers India’s independent thinkers

Isaacson also provided insight into Musk's perspective on India's unique qualities. He contrasted Musk’s opinion about India with China. He mentioned that Musk thinks people often don't question authority in China. But India has ‘more independent thinkers’. According to Isaacson, Musk believes that India's tradition of independent thought and a willingness to question rules and regulations positions the country at the forefront of technological revolutions, especially in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration.

Isaacson highlighted India's achievement in space travel, specifically mentioning the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed on the moon.

Isaacson said, "He knows that India and a lot of people in India who love Teslas are very, very eager for him to do more in India. Same with Starlink. And so he likes India a lot"

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Walter Isaacson has spent two to three years writing the latest biography on Elon Musk. The author had unprecedented access to Musk's daily activities as well as his family, friends, co-workers, and even enemies. In his book, Walter Isaacson talks about Musk's childhood, his family, education, love life, and challenges as a CEO of many multi-billion dollar companies.

