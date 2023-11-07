Bumble date turns nightmare: Gurugram woman duped of Rs 1 lakh at airport

A woman from Gurugram was reportedly duped of Rs 1 lakh by a man she met on the dating app Bumble. The incident occurred when the woman planned to meet her Bumble boyfriend at the airport, but he instead scammed her out of a significant amount of money.

According to reports, the woman, a 35-year-old PhD scholar at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-IMTech in Sector 39, Gurugram, had been communicating with the man named Dr. Aayaan Kumar George, who claimed to be a doctor living in the United Kingdom, since September 2023.

As their conversations progressed, the man expressed his desire to meet the woman in person. The woman, excited about the prospect of meeting her Bumble match, agreed to meet him at the airport upon his arrival in India.

The scholar agreed, and the man informed her that he had arrived in India with his mother.

Upon reaching the airport, the man called the scholar and asked her to transfer Rs 1 lakh to him to cover customs duty charges for his mother's belongings. The scholar, under pressure and believing his story, transferred the money.

However, the man's demands didn't end there. He soon called again, this time claiming that the customs officer had seized his mother's jewelry and demanding another Rs 30,000 for its release. The scholar, still under the impression that she was helping her boyfriend, transferred the additional amount.

Realizing that she had been scammed, the scholar deleted the Bumble app and blocked the man's number. However, the man continued to harass her from a different WhatsApp number. The scholar finally decided to approach the police and filed a complaint under sections 419, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

