'By 2029, AI will match human beings': Computer scientist and author predicts AI's growth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could surpass combined human intelligence sooner than experts have predicted, possibly by the end of 2029. This assertion aligns with a discussion between podcaster Joe Rogan and futurist Ray Kurzweil, who also forecasts AI to achieve human-level intelligence by 2029.

Kurzweil, known for his analyses of technology's growth, attributes this prediction to swift advancements in computing power, algorithm sophistication, and data-handling capabilities. He has maintained since 1999 that AI's capability to mimic human intelligence could emerge sooner than the century-long projection some have suggested.

In a conversation with Rogan, Kurzweil noted, "We're not quite there, but we will be there, and by 2029 it will match any person." He recalled how his predictions were once considered too optimistic, citing a Stanford conference that debated his timeline, with many thinking it would take 100 years to achieve such a milestone.

Musk, who has previously expressed concerns about AI's risks, now believes AI might outperform human intelligence earlier than Kurzweil predicts. Musk suggests that AI could be smarter than any single human by next year and exceed the collective intelligence of humanity by 2029.

The opinion of Musk and Kurzweil underscores the fast pace of AI development, highlighting both the potential benefits and the challenges it presents. As AI continues to evolve, there is a growing emphasis on ethical development and use, aiming to ensure that AI advancements enhance human life while managing potential risks effectively. The coming years are seen as crucial for determining how AI will be integrated into society and how to best prepare for its future impact.