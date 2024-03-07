‘By Monday evening I was just…’: Ex-Google employee says she quit her job after 11 years and regretted it

Nupur Dave, a Bengaluru native, made headlines in 2022 when she decided to bid farewell to her 11-year tenure at Google's San Francisco office. Despite earning a substantial annual income of Rs 82 lakh, Dave opted for early retirement at the age of 40, envisioning a life of leisure and personal pursuits.

However, Dave's optimism quickly turned to regret merely two days after leaving her corporate role, as reported by Business Insider. Despite the allure of financial security, the stark loneliness of retirement soon became apparent, leaving Dave yearning for the social interactions she had grown accustomed to in her office environment.

Dave recounted the profound realization that hit her soon after quitting. "By Monday evening, I was just bawling," she confessed, highlighting the emotional toll of her decision. "I was crying my eyes out because I realised that I need to be with people."

Dave's post-retirement plans, which included writing and networking at co-working spaces, were met with disappointment. Her first experience at a co-working space left her disheartened, as she struggled to find connection amidst the empty surroundings.

In response to the challenges of early retirement, Dave made the bold decision to return to India and join the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) community. Emphasising the viability of early retirement in India, Dave sought to maintain a life of comfort and luxury while pursuing her newfound goals.

Despite initially departing from the corporate world, Dave re-entered it with a role as the head of special projects at an electric vehicle infrastructure firm in Bengaluru. Her priorities shifted from career advancement and wealth accumulation to establishing a stable routine and fostering daily interactions.