Can hackers take control of your smart fridge? France attack highlights risks of connected devices

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How can hackers compromise connected devices?

Smart refrigerators can connect to Wi-Fi or cloud services for remote monitoring, alerts and temperature controls. Their security depends on factors such as software updates, strong authentication and how remote access is protected.

According to Reuters, the French attack affected around 350 supermarkets, with refrigeration temperatures reportedly reaching 50 degrees Celsius. Investigators were examining the incident, while outdated software was identified as a concern in some affected systems. The attack highlights the risks of leaving connected equipment running unsupported or unpatched software.

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The threat extends beyond refrigerators. In 2015, researchers demonstrated that a Samsung smart fridge could be compromised to intercept some internet traffic. That year, a remote attack on a Jeep's entertainment system also led to a recall of around 1.4 million vehicles. More recently, researchers found vulnerabilities in certain Kia vehicles that could let attackers track, unlock, and start them using a licence plate number. The flaws were reported to Kia and subsequently fixed.

Routers are another important target because they connect multiple devices. The security-industry data claims they account for more than three-quarters of attacks on connected devices, although it does not identify the source of that statistic.

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How to reduce the risk

India's Telecommunication Engineering Centre has published guidance for securing consumer Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Install software and firmware updates, change default passwords, use strong, unique credentials, secure your Wi-Fi router, and enable two-factor authentication where available. When buying, you should also check how long manufacturers provide security updates.

Connected appliances can make everyday tasks easier, but their security matters too. Keeping devices updated and protecting the network they use can help reduce the risk of cyberattacks.