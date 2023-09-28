Canadian Armed Forces website temporarily disabled by 'Indian' hackers: Report

The official website of the Canadian Armed Forces experienced a temporary disruption on Wednesday. According to a report from The Telegraph, the website fell victim to a cyberattack orchestrated by a group of hackers identifying themselves as the 'Indian Cyber Force'. They claimed responsibility for the attack on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The disruption began around noon and was subsequently resolved. Daniel Le Bouthillier, the head of media relations at the Department of National Defence, confirmed this information to The Globe and Mail.

The Indian Cyber Force publicly announced their successful attack on the Canadian Airforce Website via their platform, sharing a screenshot of the error message displayed on the compromised website.

While desktop users had some access to the site, the majority of mobile device users could not reach it, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

It's worth noting that the affected website is separate from the Government of Canada's official sites and the internal networks of the Department of National Defence. Le Bouthillier reassured the public that there were no signs of broader impacts on their systems.

The Canadian Forces, responsible for all military operations in Canada, including the navy, special command groups, air, and space operations, are actively investigating this cyber incident.

The Indian Cyber Force had previously issued threats against Canada on September 21, warning through social media of impending cyberattacks on Canadian cyberspace.

On September 22, the group expressed their discontent with the Canadian government's "allegations and anti-India politics."

This cyberattack occurred in the midst of a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada. The tension escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations against India regarding the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India vehemently rejected these allegations with a strong statement, deeming them "absurd." India also called on Canada to take firm action against terrorists and anti-India elements operating within its borders and suspended visa services for Canadian citizens.

