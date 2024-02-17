CBI moves Mumbai court to stop Netflix broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea docu-series

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a firm stance against the impending release of a documentary series centered on Indrani Mukerjea, the primary suspect in the Sheena Bora murder case. On Saturday, the CBI swiftly moved an application before a special court in Mumbai, urging for an immediate stay on the airing of the series.

Titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth', the docu-series is poised to unravel the intricate details surrounding the baffling disappearance of 25-year-old Bora. Scheduled for its debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix come February 23.

Represented by public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI implored the court to intervene and issue a directive "to halt the featuring of the accused persons and other relevant individuals in the documentary by Netflix, and to prevent its broadcast on any platform until the culmination of the ongoing trial."

Responding to the urgent plea, CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar promptly issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and other concerned parties, summoning their response to the application. The court has slated a hearing on the matter for February 20.

The heinous crime, which unfolded in April 2012, saw Sheena Bora allegedly strangled to death inside a car, purportedly by her own mother Indrani Mukerjea, along with her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Bora, the daughter of Indrani from a previous relationship, met a gruesome fate, with her charred remains discovered in a forest within the Raigad district.

The case garnered national attention in 2015 when Shyamvar Rai, the driver, confessed to his involvement following his arrest in an unrelated matter. Subsequently, Indrani Mukerjea was apprehended in August 2015, though she secured bail in May 2022.

Presently, Rai, Khanna, and Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's ex-husband, are also out on bail as the judicial proceedings continue to unfold.