CES 2025: Gigabyte unveils two QD-OLED gaming monitors focusing on speed and clarity

At CES 2025, Gigabyte unveiled two QD-OLED monitors, the AORUS FO27Q5P and the MO27U2. The main focus for the two new launches is to deliver unmatched speed and colour accuracy. The former introduces an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate, whereas the MO27U2 is a 27-inch 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both models come with OLED Care technology to prevent burn-in, ensuring a vibrant, long-lasting experience. Here are more details about these two new gaming monitors at CES 2025.

Related Articles

AORUS FO27Q5P

The AORUS FO27Q5P takes gaming to the next level with its 500Hz refresh rate, the fastest in the QD-OLED segment. The company wants it to be the go-to choice for esports professionals and has therefore splurged on its VESA-certified ClearMR 13000 threshold performance as well as an upcoming ClearMR 21000 certification to set it apart from other monitors. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 ensures deep blacks and precise shadow details, while DP2.1 UHBR20 bandwidth guarantees compatibility with next-gen GPUs, enabling seamless 500Hz gaming.

MO27U2

The MO27U2 stands out with its 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate in a compact 27" form. It offers a 166 PPI resolution and promises to deliver extraordinary clarity and colour accuracy. The colour accuracy is also certified by Pantone. This monitor is ideal for hybrid gamers and professionals alike, whether for AAA gaming, streaming, or light creative tasks.

OLED Care and Tactical Features for Enhanced Durability and Gameplay

Both monitors come with Gigabyte's OLED Care, an AI-based panel protection system that prevents burn-in and extends the display's lifespan. The monitors also feature additional features like Tactical Switch 2.0 for adjusting resolutions and optimising display settings, Night Vision and Black Equalizer 2.0 for better gameplay visibility and precision, particularly in FPS games.