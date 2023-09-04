Challenges ahead for Apple and iPhone users as they move to new iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C Port

Apple known for its innovation and sometimes stubborn adherence to its design principles, is about to face a significant change it didn't ask for. With the introduction of the iPhone 15 series on September 12, Apple will be embracing the USB-C standard, a move driven by the European Union's mandate for all mobile device makers to adopt this technology by the end of the next year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will tout the benefits of this transition, such as the ability to use a single charging cable for iPhones, Macs, and iPads, faster data transfer speeds, and compatibility with non-Apple chargers, there are several challenges current Apple iPhone users will encounter during this switch.

Loss of Licensing Revenue: The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple stands to lose some revenue from licensing fees charged to accessory makers that have been using the Lightning connector. Over the past decade, a substantial ecosystem of Lightning accessories has developed globally, contributing significantly to Apple's income from royalties.

Engineering and Resource Allocation: The transition to USB-C requires Apple to allocate engineering resources and invest in changes to both the iPhone's hardware and software.

Increased Competition: The compatibility of USB-C with the Android ecosystem may make it easier for customers to switch to Android devices in the future, as they will already have accessories that work with both platforms.

Concerned Buyers: Apple has experienced public relations challenges in the past when making significant changes, such as the shift to Lightning in 2012 and the removal of the headphone jack in 2016. The sudden incompatibility of existing cables and accessories may lead to customer dissatisfaction and potential PR issues.

Need for New Charging Bricks: Apple stopped including charging bricks with iPhones since the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020. Users who have charging bricks with older USB 2 ports will need to purchase new bricks with USB-C ports or cables that convert USB 2 to USB-C, adding an additional expense for some customers.

