Chandrayaan-3: What will happen to Vikram lander, Pragyan rover over time? 

Rovers that land on the Moon, such as the Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan and lander Vikram, are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period, which is about 14 Earth days. During this time, they study the lunar environment and send data back to Earth.

After this period, the sun sets on the Moon, marking the start of a lunar night that lasts for another 14-15 Earth days. The temperature during this time can drop to -200 degrees Celsius, which is too harsh for the rovers to operate. As a result, they go into a ‘sleep mode’ to protect their electrical components.

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have been trying to nudge the rover and lander to break their slumber. However, they haven't been responsive so far. The scientists do not rule out the possibility of these rovers coming back to life. However, with each passing lunar night the chance that the devices could endure the freezing temperatures keeps decreasing.

But what happens to all the rovers and landers on the moon that are just standing in eternity?

The lunar environment can cause several changes to the structure of rovers and landers over time:

Temperature Fluctuations: The Moon experiences extreme temperature fluctuations, from very hot during the lunar day to extremely cold during the lunar night. These temperature changes can cause materials to expand and contract, potentially leading to structural damage over time.

Lunar Dust: The Moon’s surface is covered in a fine dust known as regolith. This dust can adhere to the rover’s or lander’s surfaces and may cause abrasion or other forms of wear and tear. It also reduces visibility during landings.

Micrometeorite Impacts: The Moon’s surface is constantly bombarded by micrometeorites. These tiny particles can cause damage to the rover’s or lander’s surfaces over time. Unlike Earth, the Moon does not have a dense atmosphere to burn out the meteorites.

Radiation Damage: Due to the lack of a dense atmosphere, the Moon’s surface is severely exposed to solar radiation and cosmic rays, which can cause damage to electronic components over time.

Battery Depletion: Rovers and landers rely on solar panels for power. If these panels are damaged or covered in dust, the rover or lander may not be able to recharge its batteries, leading to a loss of functionality.

In essence, if the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover do not wake up, they will stay on the Moon as ambassadors of India and as proof that India was the first to land on an unexplored part of the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is considered to be extremely successful since it managed to achieve its main objectives before going into sleep mode.

