ChatGPT app coming to Android devices next week: OpenAI

OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, made a highly-anticipated announcement on Saturday, revealing that it will soon be launching its immensely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, for Android users. This Android release comes a few months after the successful launch of the free iOS app, which brought the power of ChatGPT to iPhones.

The ChatGPT app on Android has been designed to offer an experience that is very similar to its iOS counterpart. Notably, users can seamlessly sync their conversations and preferences across multiple devices, allowing for a smooth and continuous interaction with the AI chatbot.

While OpenAI has not yet disclosed the precise timeline for the Android rollout, it is expected that the initial release will focus on users in the United States before expanding to other countries around the globe.

Those eager to get their hands on the ChatGPT app for Android can register their interest in advance. By simply hitting the "pre-register" option on the Google Play Store, users will receive a notification as soon as the app goes live.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today,” the company said in a tweet.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

OpenAI is also introducing a new feature known as "customized instructions" for ChatGPT. This feature empowers users to provide specific instructions and information to the AI chatbot, which will be stored for future conversations. Currently, the customised instructions feature is in Beta and exclusively available for Plus plan users, but the company plans to make it accessible to all users in the near future. It offers a personalized touch to the interactions with ChatGPT, enhancing the overall experience for users.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

One of the key advantages of this new feature is that users can modify or remove their custom instructions at any time. This gives them greater control over their interactions with ChatGPT and allows for a more tailored and adaptable experience.

In a recent update to the iOS version of ChatGPT, OpenAI introduced Bing integration exclusively for Plus plan users. This enhancement allows users to access Bing search results directly within the app, streamlining the process of obtaining information and expanding the chatbot's capabilities.

Additionally, the company has made significant improvements to the history search feature with the latest update. This enhancement enables users to easily access past conversations and interactions with the chatbot, making it more convenient and efficient to continue ongoing discussions.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India