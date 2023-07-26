ChatGPT app for Android is now available in India, here's how to download

In a bid to tap into the widespread popularity of artificial intelligence tools, OpenAI, the San Francisco-based tech company, has extended the availability of its viral chatbot, ChatGPT, to Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. This exciting development comes just a week after OpenAI's announcement, marking a significant step in the expansion of ChatGPT's user base.

Originally launched in November of the previous year under the leadership of Sam Altman, ChatGPT has already been accessible on Apple's iOS platform since May, garnering immense success and adoration from users across the globe. The positive response to ChatGPT has fueled a surge of enthusiasm for AI technology, prompting tech giants like Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to invest billions of dollars in furthering the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

With its availability now extended to Android users, ChatGPT is expected to see an even more substantial adoption rate, as Android boasts a significant market share in mobile devices. By catering to both iOS and Android users, OpenAI aims to democratise access to advanced AI tools for an even broader audience, spanning multiple countries.

OpenAI's plans for future expansion include rolling out ChatGPT to additional countries in the coming week, making this innovative AI technology accessible to an even more diverse global audience. By enhancing user accessibility, OpenAI aims to solidify ChatGPT's position as a leading AI-driven chatbot and solidify its presence in the competitive AI landscape.

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or by simply using the link below from OpenAI.

ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2023

