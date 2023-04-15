ChatGPT created its own language to break free from word limits; meet Shogtongue

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a revolutionary platform that has opened up new possibilities in the field of artificial intelligence. However, like any technology, it comes with its limitations. One of the most significant limitations of ChatGPT is its word limit, which has been reported to be around 25,000 words by some sources and around 8,000 words by others. This means that there is a chance that your conversation with ChatGPT may get cut off in the middle, leaving you with an incomplete conversation.

Fortunately, there is a way to overcome this limitation, thanks to a technique known as Shogtongue. This technique allows users to compress their entire conversation with ChatGPT into a single prompt that can be entered into a new chat to recreate the entire conversation without exceeding the word limit.

Shogtongue was first coined by gfodor on Twitter, who noticed that the language used by ChatGPT to compress conversations was similar to the way Shogi, a Japanese board game, is played. This language has become popular among users of ChatGPT who wish to continue their conversations beyond the word limit.

To use the Shogtongue technique, users simply ask ChatGPT to compress their entire conversation into a minimum number of tokens. This can be done by giving more instructions to ChatGPT, which will result in a single prompt that can be used to recreate the entire conversation. By using this prompt, users can pick up where they left off in their previous conversation, effectively bypassing the word limit of ChatGPT.

Watch: Baba Siddiqui's iftaar party: Salmaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Bigg Boss winner Mc Stan, Imran, other Bollywood stars in attendance

While Shogtongue is an effective technique, it is still a work in progress. Even after entering the prompt, it is important to give the context to ChatGPT to help it interpret the prompt correctly. This is because the algorithm used by ChatGPT is based on machine learning, and it needs context to understand the meaning behind the prompt.

Here’s AI researcher Jeremy Nguyen explaining it on Twitter:

2/ First: @gfodor's Shogtongue is ingenious.

It’s almost debasing it to use it for literal compression.



imagine: some genius harnessed microwave electromagnetic radiation

--now we use it to reheat day-old pizza pic.twitter.com/qKP7rcPA0u — Jeremy Nguyen ✍🏼 🚢 (@RunGreatClasses) April 10, 2023

Also Read

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures

Also Watch

Q4 results this week: ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, YES Bank, Tata Comms, and more