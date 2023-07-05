In a wedding ceremony that blended tradition with cutting-edge technology, a historic church that was built in 1800s played host to an extraordinary union officiated by none other than ChatGPT. Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt tied the knot last weekend, with the voice of the ChatGPT AI app leading the way.

Colorado allows couples to wed without the presence of an official, as long as both partners agree. With a last-minute decision to wed, the couple saw an opportunity to leverage AI technology to officiate their ceremony, making it easier and more cost-effective.

According to a report by CBS Colorado, the idea came from the bride's father, Stephen Wiench, who revealed that the initial attempt to enlist an AI bot was met with resistance. "It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" recalled Wiench. But with perseverance, they found success with ChatGPT, which eventually agreed to conduct the ceremony. The couple provided relevant information to the chatbot to agree to officiate for them.

The vows and personal touches were crafted by the couple themselves, but they fed the chatbot personal information to weave into ChatGPT's script for the ceremony. The 30 guests in attendance received a message disclosing that AI would officiate the wedding.

"We are honored to celebrate this historic moment, where love and technology intersect," read the statement from ChatGPT. To create the illusion of a human officiant, a robot mask was placed over a speaker.

Addressing the gathered guests, the voice of the AI officiant declared, "We are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state — notably, Kansas." The bride and groom exchanged their own heartfelt vows, adding a touch of human warmth to the technologically enhanced occasion."

Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt's meeting was no surprise in the digital age - they connected through an online dating app. And now, their union is etched in history as ChatGPT adds "wedding officiant" to its diverse job title list.

Stephen Wiench commented, "ChatGPT took something personal to humans like a wedding and enhanced it." The guests also found the event to be a unique and memorable experience.

