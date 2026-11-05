Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
ChatGPT Images 2.6 is here: OpenAI wants to fix one of AI image editing’s biggest frustrations

ChatGPT Images 2.6 is here: OpenAI wants to fix one of AI image editing’s biggest frustrations

The update focuses on quicker image creation, animated GIFs and more precise editing controls, while giving developers additional tools to manage image quality and creative complexity across more professional workflows.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 6:14 PM IST
ChatGPT Images 2.6 is here: OpenAI wants to fix one of AI image editing’s biggest frustrationsChatGPT Images 2.6 aims to make AI photo editing more precise while preserving important image details. (Photo:ChatGPT)

Ever tried creating an image using AI, only to find that it takes several rounds of prompts to get the result you want? Or wished you could turn a static picture into an animated GIF without using a separate tool? OpenAI is making these creative tasks easier with its latest image-generation update.

Advertisement

The company has introduced ChatGPT Images 2.6, bringing faster image generation, more consistent editing and the ability to create animated GIFs. The update is designed to help you refine visuals while retaining important details, including characters, products and brand elements.

MUST READ | Meta joins Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to employees: Report

ChatGPT Images 2.6 can generate images 50% faster

One of the biggest changes is speed. OpenAI says Images 2.6 generates images 50% faster than its predecessor, allowing you to experiment with different ideas and make edits more quickly.

The update also focuses on maintaining consistency across multiple editing rounds. This means characters, products and brand details are designed to remain more consistent as you refine your images.

Advertisement

Another addition is GIF generation. You can turn static ideas into animated visuals, including brand mascots, social media reactions and animated storyboards. Even a simple sketch can be used as a starting point for creating an animated character.

DON'T MISS | No more free Blinkit ambulance rides for all: Deepinder Goyal announces ₹2,500 charge

OpenAI adds new image-generation controls for developers

OpenAI is also introducing two API models, including GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and GPT-Image-2.6 Sunburst.

Flare is designed for general-purpose image generation, including posters and product visuals. When image quality is set to low, it can generate images in as little as six seconds.

Sunburst, meanwhile, focuses on higher-quality image generation and greater consistency across edits, particularly when users select medium or high quality settings.

Advertisement

The API also gets image markup, which allows developers to pinpoint specific areas for edits. SVG exports and a new complexity parameter give developers additional control over image creation.

ChatGPT Images 2.6 availability

OpenAI says Images 2.6 is available globally across all ChatGPT subscription tiers on desktop, mobile and web. It is also available in Codex. Developers can access GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and Sunburst through OpenAI's API.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more