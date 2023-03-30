ChatGPT maker, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit India to meet users, developers

ChatGPT-maker and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is embarking on a world tour in May and June 2023 to meet with OpenAI users, developers, and people interested in artificial intelligence (AI) in general. Altman took to Twitter to announce the news and invited individuals to come hang out and share their feedback, feature requests, and other thoughts on AI.

Altman's world tour will take him to 16 cities across five continents, including Toronto, Washington DC, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Dubai, New Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. He is hoping to give talks in some of these cities and meet with policymakers.

Altman's planned stops includes a visit to India, where he will be spending time in the capital city of New Delhi. OpenAI has built a form for people interested in interacting with Altman to fill out. The form asks for basic details, such as the person's name and email, and their reason for wanting to meet with Altman. Individuals who have the resources to organize a meet-up of 500 or more people can also indicate this on the form.

Altman's visit to India is expected to be a major draw for the country's burgeoning AI community. During a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, Altman listed his fears and hopes for the developer community and the human race. Being at the forefront of the AI revolution, Sam Altman's opinion and suggestions are expected to have a pivotal role in the future of the human race.