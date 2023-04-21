Chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal lose Twitter Blue tick

Twitter is removing legacy blue checkmarks from all unpaid Twitter accounts. The micro-blogging website is currently also removing the verified badge from the accounts of chief ministers if they haven't paid for Twitter Blue. The accounts of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami have also lost their blue checkmark.

The removal of the Twitter Blue checkmark did not impact some of the state heads including Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The most likely reason for that is that the Twitter account is subscribed to Twitter Blue. Twitter says their account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.

Contrary to the accounts of a majority of the state heads, Twitter has provided a grey checkmark to prominent national leaders including PM Modi, President of India Droupadi Murmu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Grey Checkmarks



Grey checkmarks on Twitter have been reserved for govt officials and organisations. Any individual or organisation cannot purchase the grey checkmark. Twitter will verify the govt ID if applicable and only after completing the check, it will offer the grey verified badge.

In order to apply for grey checkmarks, the user will need to provide basic details like email address, country/region and more. The applicant will either have to turning a government ID or or an official email address to get verified. The organisation will also have to provide a short description of their official responsibilities.

The grey checkmark requests are reviewed regularly, according to Twitter. However, the company claims that the wait times may vary. The micro-blogging website won't give out a grey checkmark if they think the organisation/individual is not eligible for it.

